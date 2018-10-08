FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Scientology Network Season Debuts



The Scientology Network begins a bold new chapter with the debut of its second season at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 8 with more than 60 new episodes of programming showing every aspect of the world’s youngest major religion and its global humanitarian mission.

Since launching on March 12, 2018 with six original series and more than 70 hours of programming, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.



In just the first six months of broadcasting, the Scientology Network has been seen by millions—on satellite, live streaming and on demand. The network earned five Telly Awards honoring excellence in video and television across all screens and has been lauded by top industry executives for its diverse, compelling content and exceptional production qualities.

The network has also been praised for shattering the paradigm of religious broadcasting, ushering in a new era that shows a religion in action, making the world better. While most religious networks began with a few hours of programming, Scientology Network launched with a full schedule of original content airing 24/7. The Scientology Network doesn’t preach but, instead, through its dynamic selection of programs, simply shows the religion, its members and its work, so that viewers can see for themselves.

The network also uniquely features the good works of those across all major faiths, while providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air poignant, uplifting films on important social issues that underscore the goodness of the human spirit and show how determined individuals can make a difference.

ORIGINAL SERIES

The Scientology Network’s new programming will include a lineup of eight original series:

New episodes go even further inside the Church. Viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at Scientology Media Productions (SMP), home of the Scientology Network. Housed on a five-acre complex on the world-famous Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, SMP is the nerve center of Scientology’s global media operations, featuring the most advanced digital media studio and fully integrated television facility on Earth. What began as a silent movie studio in the early part of the 20th century has been painstakingly transformed into a global broadcasting, digital and print media hub for the 21st century.

Future episodes of Inside Scientology will take viewers on board the Freewinds, the Church of Scientology’s religious retreat and humanitarian ship. Also featured will be Saint Hill, the historic home of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in East Grinstead, Sussex, England, where he made some of his most important discoveries about the mind and spirit.

The fall season includes an extraordinary presentation of L. Ron Hubbard’s timeless article, Is It Possible to Be Happy?—the only essay he himself ever recorded. Originally presented on radio in 1954, the recording is now brought to life on film.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights marketing of psychotropic prescriptions, the dangers of those drugs and the industry’s terrifying history. New to the series will be a gripping exposé, Therapy or Torture: The Truth About Electroshock, revealing how the $5.2-billion industry is shocking one million people worldwide every year, resulting in brain damage, memory loss and even death.

ADDITIONAL NEW PROGRAMMING

The all-new series, Documentary Showcase, debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

Documentaries airing in the new season will range from an acclaimed film on the rescue of hundreds of Jewish children from the Nazi Holocaust; a profile of a Nobel Prize-winning former head of state; an artist who uses her talent to tell stories of racial injustice; and the incredible journey of an all-female film crew traveling across America spotlighting powerful women leaders in a variety of industries.

FILMS EXPLORE BELIEFS AND PRACTICES

The Scientology Network will also present films on the beliefs and practices of the religion, airing the content to answer questions about the faith, philosophy and technology. They include:

An additional 21 short films titled “Common Sense for Life” depict the precepts of The Way to Happiness.

EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS ON HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS

Ongoing humanitarian documentaries show viewers the core of the Church’s drug education and human rights programs. Through the work of more than 1.7 million volunteers, these humanitarian initiatives have distributed information about the realities of drug abuse to over 700 million people worldwide and have brought human rights education to individuals, groups and governments in more than 190 nations. Programming will include:

THREE-HOUR LAUNCH SPECIAL

The new season of the Scientology Network on October 8 will launch with a three-hour special featuring programs across the channel’s spectrum of content, including:

A NEW ERA OF RELIGIOUS BROADCASTING

With the historic launch of the Scientology Network on March 12, the Church entered a new era of multimedia production and religious broadcasting. Unlike conventional TV channels, the Scientology Network produces all its own television content, and original programs air with no paid advertising. From scripting to shooting, editing, scoring and mixing, all productions are created in-house at Scientology Media Productions. Even digital media content for print magazines and social media are created at the one-of-a-kind global media center.

The network is continually fed up-to-the-minute content from six continents through 20 roving correspondent teams based across the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, Latin America, Australia, Russia, Asia as well as the United States and Canada.

Purchased from public television station KCET in 2011, Scientology Media Productions each day produces programming from a studio complete with:

Multiple production crews working 3 sound stages

136,000 square feet of studio production space

16 high-definition broadcast cameras with 3 production

control rooms

control rooms 20 editing suites

6 voice recording studios

4 music scoring rooms

2 live music recording studios

7 full 5.1 surround sound mix rooms

All of it networked through 27 miles of fiber optic cable

And of course, fully integrated Broadcast Master Control

AVAILABLE TO WATCH ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

The Scientology Network is immediately available on satellite TV and through live streaming via:

Scientology.tv

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Mobile apps that can be downloaded for smartphones and tablets.

And will continue to expand through additional platforms in the future.