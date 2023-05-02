The Scientology Network’s New Season: Are you Ready to Feel Good?

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The new season of the Scientology Network, which premiered April 10, features a lineup intended to encourage rather than discourage, enlighten rather than confuse, and offer hope instead of dismay.

“Are you ready for something new?” begins the trailer introducing the Scientology network’s new 2023 season. And if something new means a departure from the usual unrelenting TV fare of entertainment-as-gore, news as recrimination, and commentary as problems-with-no-solutions, then “something new” may be just the prescription for the battle-weary viewer.

For those who like their drama seasoned with happy endings, episodes of the original series Voices For Humanity spotlight individuals who are making a difference, such as NFL Hall-of-Famer Marshall Faulk who, along with a raft of gridiron records, now has a legacy of drug prevention and education.

Destination: Scientology affords the curious viewer an open door into Scientology Churches around the world and features interviews with staff and parishioners, as well as a healthy dose of the flavor and allure of the places near and far where Scientology Churches are located—such as Auckland, Johannesburg and Kansas City.

Documentary Showcase features award-winning documentaries each Friday night. The common thread running through every story is a spotlight on human rights and decency. One example is Life After Basketball, where directors Tim O’Donnell and Jon Mercer chronicle Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, the first Division 1 basketball player to play wearing a hijab. The star, denied participation in the sport she loved by enforcement of a rule forbidding head coverings, fights prejudice, insult and a recalcitrant establishment, and, in doing so, becomes a human rights hero.

Future offerings promise similar justice-and-equality-overcoming-daunting-odds scenarios—all true, all documented—plus an original documentary, Operation: Stay Well, The Scientology Response, which follows the Church’s international mobilization efforts during the pandemic. Utilizing resources and tens of thousands of its own Volunteer Ministers, and in partnership with communities and governments around the world, the Church engaged in an unprecedented global education and prevention movement that involved the distribution of millions of “Stay Well” educational booklets, one-on-one training of local leaders, and the wholesale sanitation of everything from public transportation vehicles to official buildings, schools and houses of worship. Overall, a real-life demonstration of what can happen when organization, resources and good intentions are martialed in a single humanitarian objective.

Past seasons of the network have featured education on the religion and technology of Scientology, spotlighting tools one can use in relationships and the everyday world of people and situations. This new season offers the curious an opportunity to experience Dianetics counseling through the feature Dianetics, The Adventure of You.

To those needing a break from binge-watching Netflix or HBO and who could use, as the trailer indicates, “New voices. New passions. New horizons. New personalities,” an hour or three delving into the Scientology Network, available on virtually any screen in your home, can provide compelling viewing that leaves you feeling good about the world, its people and the future.

About the Scientology Network:

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, with a special introduced by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.